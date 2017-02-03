Liverpool chief executive Ayre hastens exit

Ian Ayre is to step down as Liverpool chief executive three months ahead of schedule following a successful transition of management roles, the Premier League club announced Friday.



Ayre, who is joining German second-tier side 1860 Munich, will leave at the end of February, with a successor to be named in due course.



Mike Gordon, president of Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), paid tribute to Ayre on behalf of himself, FSG owner John W. Henry and club chairman Ton Werner.



Ayre has orchestrated a comprehensive overhaul of Liverpool's financial, commercial and operational structures.

...