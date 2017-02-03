Stoke confirm Berahino ban after drug report

Stoke City's new signing Saido Berahino served an eight-week suspension prior to joining the club from West Bromwich Albion, manager Mark Hughes confirmed Friday.



Hughes would not confirm why Berahino was suspended, but said Stoke had been aware of the matter prior to completing their £12 million ($15 million, 13.9 million euros) move for the striker.



The Football Association has declined to comment on the matter.



Berahino, 23, made his Stoke debut as a substitute in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Everton.



The former England Under-21 international burst onto the scene in the 2014-15 season, when he finished as West Brom's top scorer with 20 goals in all competitions.

