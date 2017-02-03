Klopp calls on managers to improve touchline behavior

Manchester United's Jose Mourinho said this week that he is punished more heavily for his behaviour than other managers after Klopp escaped sanction for his outburst at the fourth official during Liverpool's draw with Chelsea.



Klopp apologized to the fourth official, who said he liked the coach's passion, and the German admitted he was lucky to have avoided punishment.



Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was recently handed a four-match touchline ban for pushing the fourth official during his team's win over Burnley.

...