Martial should listen to me not agent: Mourinho

Martial was United's top scorer last season with 17 goals, but his equalizer in Saturday's 2-1 home win over Middlesbrough was just his second Premier League goal of the season and fifth in all competitions.



The Portuguese coach said Martial should follow the example of Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan who struggled for game time in the early part of Mourinho's reign before finding form with three goals in his past four games.



Grant Leadbitter's goal after 67 minutes gave Aitor Karanka's unfancied visitors a surprise advantage until Martial swept home on 85 minutes and Paul Pogba won it 87 seconds later with a fine header.

