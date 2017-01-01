Spring-heeled Wijnaldum not surprised by header

In a match expected to showcase the best of slick, ball-on-the-ground possession football, Liverpool's clash with Manchester City Sunday was decided by that most traditional of approaches -- a simple cross and a thumping header.



In a game of few chances, Georginio Wijnaldum's superb goal in the eighth minute stood out on every level.



A typically incisive Liverpool counter-attack sent Adam Lallana clear on the left and when he curled in a tempting cross Wijnaldum soared above Aleksander Kolarov to power in a header of Nat Lofthouse proportions.



On the few occasions City did find a way through, impressive central defensive duo Ragnar Klavan and Dejan Lovren invariably mopped up the danger.

...