Quick turnaround leaves Klopp scratching head

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is unsure what kind of team he will be able to align for Monday's trip to Sunderland in the Premier League.



Liverpool beat title rivals Manchester City 1-0 on New Year's Eve, taking them back to within six points of leaders Chelsea, but have less than 48 hours to prepare for their next fixture.



Klopp confirmed that both center-back Joel Matip and playmaker Philippe Coutinho remain sidelined due to ankle injuries and will therefore miss the trip to third-bottom Sunderland.

