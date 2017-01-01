Southgate targets world number one ranking for England

New England manager Gareth Southgate wants to make the under-achieving nation the world's top football power, however long it takes, he said in a New Year message Sunday.



England have slumped to 13th in FIFA's rankings and have failed to make any impact at major tournaments for decades but Southgate is relishing the task ahead.



Southgate has taken charge after a tumultuous period for England.



Continuing that theme Southgate, who won 57 England caps, said he was concerned about the spiraling wages of young players.



Southgate has already said Wayne Rooney will remain captain, even if the Manchester United forward is no longer a guaranteed starter in the first team.

