Feghouli among notable Africa Cup absentees

Midfielders Sofiane Feghouli of Algeria and Hakim Ziyech of Morocco and striker Basem Morsy of Egypt are among notable absentees from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squads.



The host nation were first to name a final, 23-man squad, which will be captained by reigning African Footballer of the Year and prolific Borussia Dortmund scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



Sofiane Feghouli of West Ham United was a shock omission from a final squad that includes fellow winger Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City, the favorite to be named 2016 African Footballer of the Year Thursday in Abuja.



Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane form the 'spine' of a team seeking to bring the most prized African football trophy to Dakar for the first time.



Striker Basem Morsy, whose goals helped Zamalek reach the 2016 CAF Champions League final, was a notable absentee from a preliminary squad that includes 43-year-old goalkeeper and captain Essam El Hadary.

...