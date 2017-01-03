Guardiola can see end of career approaching

Coaching great Pep Guardiola hinted to NBC his present post as Manchester City manager may be his last, saying he was 'arriving at the end' of his stellar career.



Guardiola, who took a year's sabbatical after he had delivered 14 trophies in his four years at the helm of Barcelona, was in sarcastic form when he gave an interview to the BBC in the immediate aftermath of the Burnley match which had seen City reduced to 10 men after Brazilian Fernandinho was red carded for the third time in six matches.

...