Barca rested and readied for vital January: Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique insists his star front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are in fine physical condition despite being allowed extended time off during the winter break.



All three were allowed to skip Barca's 7-0 thrashing of Hercules in the Copa del Rey on Dec. 21 to return to South America for Christmas and New Year and only returned to training on Jan. 2, three days after the rest of their teammates.



Messi, Suarez and Neymar are all expected to start with goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen Barca's only injury absentee.



With the Dutch international sidelined, Luis Enrique could change his usual strategy of rotating goalkeepers in the Cup and retain number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal ahead of third-choice Jordi Masip.

