There was to be no happy New Year for Valencia as their miserable season continued with a 4-1 thrashing at home to Celta Vigo late Tuesday to leave Los Che almost certainly out of the Copa del Rey.



Lim in the firing lineSingaporean owner Peter Lim's takeover in 2014 was supposed to herald a new era for Valencia after years of financial hardship, in part caused by the Spanish property crash while they were building a new stadium and training ground.



Lim's millions and connections to Portuguese superagent Jorge Mendes promised to clear the club's vast debt, complete the move to a new stadium and offer the financial muscle needed to compete for trophies. Instead, his reign has overseen a collapse in standards graver than any Valencia fan could have ever imagined.



second tier Valencia's upheaval has coincided with a period of unparallelled success for Atletico Madrid to supplant the former as Spanish football's third force.

