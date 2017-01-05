Stam backs Reading to give United battle royal in cup tie

Stam, who won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the Champions League during a three-year stint at Old Trafford, has hailed the current United squad under manager Jose Mourinho but will arrive prepared to cause an upset.



Stam has urged the Royals to fight hard and not get intimidated against a United side unbeaten in all competitions since early November.



Reading are currently third in the Championship, eight points behind leaders Brighton after 24 games in Stam's first season at the club.

...