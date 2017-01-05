Red-hot Real eye unbeaten record against Granada

Leaders Real Madrid get their pursuit of a first La Liga title in five years back underway against Granada Saturday with their confidence sky high and seeking to match Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions.



Zinedine Zidane's side crushed fellow title aspirants Sevilla 3-0 in a King's Cup last 16 first leg Wednesday despite resting forwards Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo and having five other key players missing due to injury.



Real will match the Spanish record tally of 39 games set by Barcelona if they avoid defeat to Granada, who have won only one game all campaign.

