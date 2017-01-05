Morgan keen for swift end to relegation talk at Leicester

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan is hoping for an upturn in results to bring about a swift resolution to suggestions of a relegation struggle for the under-performing Premier League champions.



Morgan also reserved special praise for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel after Leicester kept their opponents scoreless in back-to-back league matches for the first time this season with a win over West Ham and a goalless draw against Middlesbrough.



Leicester travel to face Everton in the third round of the FA Cup Saturday.

