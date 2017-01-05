Arsenal's Coquelin out for up to four weeks with hamstring injury

Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin will be out for up to four weeks after injuring his hamstring during the Gunners' 3-3 Premier League draw at Bournemouth Tuesday.



Wenger said that the FA Cup is high on Arsenal's list of priorities this season, but the long-serving manager will rest influential duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil for Saturday's clash, while central defender Laurent Koscielny misses out because of a "slight thigh problem".



Chelsea manager Antonio Conte suggested there could be up to six teams fighting for the Premier League title this season after his side's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday.



Wenger, however, feels there is still some way to go before any of the chasing pack pose a threat to Chelsea, who have a five-point cushion at the top of the table after 20 games.

...