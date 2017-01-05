No festive goodwill from trigger-happy Premier League owners

Mike Phelan became the third Premier League manager in a fortnight to lose his job after being sacked by Hull City Tuesday, leading to speculation about who will be next in a cutthroat world.



Fired after just 82 days occupying the role officially and with his side bottom of the table, Phelan joined Crystal Palace's Alan Pardew and Bob Bradley of Swansea City in losing his job over the festive period.



Bradley, who lasted just 11 matches and 85 days in the Swansea hotseat, had himself replaced the Italian Francesco Guidolin, sacked in early October.



It's ruthless and at this time of the year owners get panicky," Hughes added.



Those clubs who have replaced their managers on the cusp of the January transfer window will hope a change halfway through the war of attrition that is a Premier League season will pay off.

...