I’m not going anywhere just yet: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola denied Thursday that he was already planning his retirement at age 45, after saying that he was "arriving at the end" of his career.



Guardiola has had a testing first season in England, with City sitting fourth in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.



Guardiola also moved to clarify comments he made that suggested neighbors Manchester United are a bigger club than City.



The City boss said this week that it might take the club 10 years to match United because they do not have the same history when it comes to winning trophies.



But Guardiola believes that City are making fast progress – and that their future is bright.

