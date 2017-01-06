Guardiola plays down 'early retirement' comments

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has clarified comments that suggested he was making plans for an early retirement, with the Spaniard insisting he was not ready to quit management.



Guardiola also reiterated that goalkeeper Claudio Bravo can adapt to the intensity of the Premier League.



The 33-year old, signed from Barcelona in August, was brought into the fold by Guardiola for his superior distribution skills but has been criticized for his inability to deal with aerial threats so far this season.

...