Mikel leaves Chelsea for China

Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi announced Friday he is leaving English Premier League leaders Chelsea to join Chinese side Tianjin TEDA.



Midfielder Mikel has not featured at all for Chelsea under manager Antonio Conte, who took over in July.



Mikel gave no details about the contract he has signed.



He joined Chelsea from Norwegian side Lyon in 2006 following a legal wrangle with Manchester United, who had previously announced his signature.



The elegant holding midfielder picked up 11 pieces of silverware during his time at Stamford Bridge, including two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League.



Mikel has been capped 78 times by Nigeria, scoring five goals, and was a member of the team that triumphed at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

...