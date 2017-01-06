Mourinho supports World Cup expansion, video technology

Jose Mourinho believes an expanded World Cup tournament would develop the sport in areas lacking strong soccer foundations without proving to be a burden for both clubs or players in major leagues.



FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants to increase the quadrennial tournament to 48 nations from 2026 but Europe's leading clubs remain opposed to plans to expand the World Cup beyond its current allocation of 32 teams.



Mourinho also said that skepticism should not stand in the way of evolution after Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and midfielder Luka Modric were critical of the video technology that was tested at last month's Club World Cup.

