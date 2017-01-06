Liverpool's Karius has benefited from time on bench: Klopp

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has benefited from his time on the sidelines and he has a good chance of starting Sunday's FA Cup third-round clash with fourth tier Plymouth Argyle at Anfield, his manager Juergen Klopp said Friday.



Karius came under intense scrutiny after making a series of costly errors, forcing Klopp to drop the 23-year-old German last month and replace him with Simon Mignolet.



