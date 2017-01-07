Leicester hit back as Musa downs Everton

Leicester fought back to move into the FA Cup fourth round as Ahmed Musa's double clinched a 2-1 win at Everton on Saturday.



Claudio Ranieri's side fell behind to Romelu Lukaku's strike after the break, but Musa had come off the bench as a first half substitute and the Nigeria forward made the most of his opportunity.



Musa's heroics ended Leicester's run of 10 away games without a win in all competitions and ensured the English champions avenged their Premier League defeat against Everton on Boxing Day.



Everton's lead was short-lived as Musa equalized with a scrambled effort that went in off the post from Gray's cross three minutes later.

