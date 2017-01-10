Ronaldo wins FIFA’s player of the year

Cristiano Ronaldo won FIFA's player of the year award for the fourth time Monday, beating his old rival Lionel Messi who was pulled out of the ceremony only a few hours earlier by his club Barcelona.



France Football continued with its own award which was also won by Ronaldo last month.



Ronaldo previously won in 2008, 2013, 2014 with Messi second on each occasion. Messi won from 2009-12 and then again in 2015 with Ronaldo second on every occasion except in 2010 when Andres Iniesta was runner-up.

