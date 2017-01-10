Holders Man Utd draw Wigan in FA Cup

FA Cup holders Manchester United will face Championship side Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round after the draw was made Monday.



Second-tier side Wigan have struggled since producing one of the competition's biggest ever upsets when they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final to win the FA Cup in 2013 and currently lie second from bottom in the Championship.



Unusually, the draw did not throw up one confirmed clash between Premier League teams although Arsenal could face Southampton if the Saints beat Norwich City in the replay and Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace, who also have more work to do after a 0-0 draw at Bolton, could face Manchester City.

...