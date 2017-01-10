FA Cup luster fades as top teams shroud their stars

Heavy squad rotation and dwindling attendances over the third-round weekend suggested the FA Cup, once the jewel in the crown of English football, is locked in a downward spiral.



It is increasingly seen as an inconvenience for the big teams, for whom Champions League qualification is all-important, while financial concerns mean league position is the top priority for many smaller clubs.



The FA Cup final was once the only match shown live on British television and the tournament's third round – when top-flight teams enter the competition – has produced some memorable shocks.



Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, meanwhile, selected the club's youngest ever team – with an average age of 21 years and 296 days – and saw them taken to a replay by fourth-tier Plymouth Argyle.



It has been suggested the FA Cup would become more attractive to the leading teams if the winners were rewarded with a Champions League place.

