Pique not done venting against refereeing

Gerard Pique is frustrated with the refereeing in Spain, and he's not hiding it. Complaining about a penalty not being awarded to Barcelona against Villarreal over the weekend, Pique pointed his finger at the VIP box and yelled toward officials before leaving the field.



Pique had already complained about the refereeing after Barcelona's loss at Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey last week, hinting that officials were benefiting rivals Real Madrid.



Pique complained of two penalty calls that were not awarded to Barcelona in the 2-1 loss to nine-man Athletic in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey Thursday.



Sunday's draw, salvaged by a 90th-minute free-kick converted by Lionel Messi, left Barcelona third in the Spanish league, five points behind leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.



Barcelona's next match is Wednesday against Athletic at the Camp Nou.

...