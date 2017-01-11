FIFA approves expanded 48-team World Cup

FIFA voted to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from 2026 in a victory Tuesday for its president Gianni Infantino but derided by critics as driven by money and politics.



In a deeply divisive move which will enrich scandal-tainted FIFA's coffers, its ruling council unanimously adopted an expanded format with 16 groups of three nations that will bring "benefits without negatives," Infantino said.



It represents the first major alteration to the World Cup since the tournament was boosted from 24 to the current 32 teams for the 1998 tournament in France.



But its many critics strongly oppose the latest move, and it was branded a "money grab and power grab" by New FIFA Now, a group campaigning for reform of FIFA.



Bidding to host the 2026 tournament has not yet opened, but FIFA opened the door to shared hosting among up to three countries.



The World Cup expanded to 24 teams in 1982 in Spain before moving to its current 32-team version in 1998 .

