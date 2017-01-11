Mata, Fellaini give Man Utd League Cup edge

Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini struck to give Manchester United a 2-0 victory over injury-ravaged Hull City in Tuesday's League Cup semifinal first leg at Old Trafford.



All eyes were on United captain Wayne Rooney, who is chasing a record 250th goal for the club, but it was Mata who broke the deadlock in the 56th minute before substitute Fellaini added a late second.



Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic had to produce a one-handed save to thwart Mata inside two minutes and moments later Andy Robertson stopped Rooney applying the finishing touch to Marcus Rashford's shot.



It seemed Hull would escape with only a one-goal deficit, but with three minutes remaining Fellaini met Matteo Darmian's cross with a looping header that Huddlestone could only help over the line.

