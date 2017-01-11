Cup comeback a must to end Barca’s new year blues

Barcelona need a quick turnaround to get their start to 2017 back on track when Athletic Bilbao travel to the Camp Nou Wednesday for the second leg of their Copa del Rey last 16 tie defending a 2-1 lead.



The tie is the sixth time Barca and Athletic have been paired together in the Cup in nine seasons, including three finals.



Both will therefore be suspended, while Barca have a fully-fit and suspension-free squad to choose from with back-up goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen fit again and in line to replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal.



Barca have also had more time to concentrate on their task after none of their players attended FIFA's gala in Zurich Monday despite four of them – Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique – being chosen in world football's governing body's team of the year.

...