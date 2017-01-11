Ronaldo lambastes media ‘campaigns’ against him

However, Ronaldo's year was blighted by reports from an international consortium of media organizations in December that claimed a huge data leak involving 18 million documents showed the Portuguese hid 150 million euros ($160 million) from image rights in the British Virgin Islands.



Ronaldo, 31, has strongly denied all claims of wrongdoing.



The Spanish tax authorities have committed to investigating the allegations against Ronaldo and a series of other Spanish-based sports stars named in the "Football Leaks" investigation. However, the four-time World Player of the Year insists he is calm and believes justice will be done in his favor.

...