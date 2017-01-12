Saints edges closer to Wembley

Southampton edged one step closer to the League Cup final as Nathan Redmond's finish secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the semifinal first leg Wednesday.



Claude Puel's side went in front through Redmond's first half strike at St. Mary's and only a strong display from Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius prevented Southampton from winning by more.



With United having won the first leg against Hull 2-0, Liverpool would love to face their old rivals at Wembley, especially after losing to Manchester City on penalties in last season's final.



Klopp's team had routed Southampton 6-1 in the League Cup quarterfinals last season and, with the hosts missing dropped captain Jose Fonte, a lively start suggested another emphatic display was possible.

...