Ronaldo rested again as Zidane targets treble

Madrid made light of Ronaldo's absence in the first leg as a double from James Rodriguez and Raphael Varane's header maintained Real's relentless form.



The decision to rest Ronaldo once more has been made with one eye on a second trip to the Pizjuan in four days to come in La Liga Sunday.



Sevilla are Real's closest challengers in the league as they sit a point ahead of Barcelona in second, four off Madrid, who also have a game in hand.



Zidane has also rested Luka Modric, while Isco and Rodriguez miss out through injury.

