Barca must use common sense over Messi contract: CEO

Barcelona's hopes of offering talisman and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi an improved contract face a stumbling block because of the expenditure caps imposed by La Liga, the Spanish champions' CEO Oscar Grau said Wednesday.



Messi earns a reported 22 million euros ($23 million) per year after tax from Barca, while Neymar and Suarez's salaries are believed about 25 million euros after their latest contract renewals, and Grau said any new deal for the Argentine would put considerable pressure on the club's finances.



Grau said one way for Barca to renew Messi's contract was to increase revenues.

...