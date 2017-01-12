Combative Allardyce keen to reinforce Palace defence

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is looking for backline reinforcements during the January transfer window to shore up one of the Premier League's most porous defenses as the club fights to remain in the top flight.



Since replacing Alan Pardew last month, Allardyce has shuffled his backroom staff, bringing in assistant Sammy Lee, who he worked with during his England and Bolton Wanderers tenures, and goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson.



Allardyce also gave short shrift to media reports suggesting striker Christain Benteke, Palace's leading goal scorer with eight goals, was set to leave the club.

...