I've conquered England in three months says Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has set his sights on leading Manchester United to the Premier League title after boasting he took just three months to establish himself as one of the best players in England.



Despite critics claiming Ibrahimovic would struggle to adapt to the Premier League, the Swedish forward has already scored 18 goals since joining United on a free transfer from Paris Saint Germain last year.



Ibrahimovic, who is set to return after illness to face Liverpool Sunday, believes United are finding their feet under Jose Mourinho following a shaky start to the Portuguese coach's Old Trafford reign.



United are unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions and have won their last nine in row, with Ibrahimovic continuing to thrive to such an extent that England forward Wayne Rooney has found himself marginalized for much of the campaign.

...