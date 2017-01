Champions Leicester City have struggled to maintain focus in the English Premier League this season and have found it easier in the Champions League due to the tournament's shorter format, manager Claudio Ranieri said.



Leicester have failed to build on their title triumph and despite a fine Champions League campaign, the Foxes are languishing in 15th in the standings after 20 games, just six points ahead of the bottom three.



Leicester travel to face 10th-placed Southampton Sunday.

