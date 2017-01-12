Barcelona searching for consistency ahead of Las Palmas trip

Barcelona have dazzled at times in La Liga yet they head into Saturday's home game against Las Palmas in third position.



Inconsistency has left Luis Enrique's team five points adrift of Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and face second-place Sevilla for the third time in 11 days in their La Liga game Sunday.



Against Athletic, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar scored in the same game for the first time since a 4-0 romp over Manchester City on Oct. 19 .



Neymar's goal was his first for Barca since that game.



Zidane's side crushed Granada 5-0 in their last league game to equal Barca's Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions.

