Bilic not prepared to let Payet leave West Ham

Dimitri Payet is not for sale, according to West Ham manager Slaven Bilic.



On the back of his performances last season, Payet broke back into the France team and was a key player in the side that reached the European Championship final, losing to Portugal in extra time. He scored three goals at Euro 2016, further raising his profile.



Marseille was bought in October by American businessman Frank McCourt – the former owner of baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers – who pledged to invest 200 million euros ($220 million) over the next four years.



Still, it would prove very costly for Marseille to buy Payet, who has long left on a contract reportedly worth more than 600,000 euros per month.

...