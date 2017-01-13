Schneiderlin completes Everton switch from Man United

French holding midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has joined Everton from Manchester United for an initial fee of 20 million pounds, the Merseyside club said Thursday.



The move reunites Schneiderlin with Everton manager Ronald Koeman, beneath whom he worked for one season during his time at Southampton.



Schneiderlin made just eight appearances for United following Jose Mourinho's appointment as manager last year.



Schneiderlin, capped 15 times by France, joined United from Southampton for a reported fee of 25 million pounds in 2015 .



But despite playing regularly under Louis van Gaal he disappeared from view under Mourinho.



In total he played 47 games for United, scoring one goal, ironically against Everton in October 2015 .

...