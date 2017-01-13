Prosecutors mull Hillsborough charges

The two probes into the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium disaster Thursday passed files on 23 suspects to prosecutors who will now consider criminal charges.



Fifteen of the suspects relate to the investigation into the causes of the disaster, while eight relate to an alleged police cover-up which followed the tragedy in which 96 Liverpool supporters died.



More than 170 allegations of police misconduct continue to be probed.



Lawyer Elkan Abrahamson, who represents 20 Hillsborough victims' families, said they were relieved that files have finally gone to the CPS and urged the body to reach its decisions "without further delay".

