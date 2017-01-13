Former England manager Taylor dies

Former England football manager Graham Taylor has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 72, his family announced Thursday.



Taylor, who had a playing career with Grimsby Town and Lincoln City, was a successful manager in English football's top flight with Watford and Aston Villa, guiding both to second-place finishes in the old first division.



It was his ill-fortune, though, to be remembered for his turbulent reign as England manager between 1990 and 1993, when he was widely criticized for failing to take the national team to the 1994 World Cup finals.



Amid vicious and sometimes personal vitriol, Taylor remained a dignified, charming personality.



Further success at Aston Villa saw Taylor land the England job.



But the team flopped at the 1992 European Championships and they never made it to USA 1994, as the vitriol toward Taylor became almost intolerable.

