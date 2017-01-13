Forget form when Man Utd play Liverpool: Mata

The momentum gained from Manchester United's nine-game winning streak in all competitions means nothing when they host arch rivals Liverpool in the Premier League Sunday, midfielder Juan Mata has said.



After a shaky start to manager Jose Mourinho's tenure, United have dragged themselves into fine form and will hope to arrest their three-game winless run against Liverpool in a bid to narrow the 10-point gap to leaders Chelsea.



Mata arrived at United shortly after Alex Ferguson ended his trophy-laden 26-year spell at the club and the Spaniard hopes the 20-times league champions can recapture those glory days under Mourinho.

