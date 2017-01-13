Stones has 'mixed emotions' ahead of Everton return

John Stones admits he will find it strange when the defender returns to Goodison Park for the first time since his big-money transfer from Everton to Manchester City when the sides clash in the Premier League Sunday.



Stones forced through the move to City in August following a protracted saga, which ended with the 22-year-old's 47.5 million pound ($57.76 million) switch to Manchester that made him the one of the most expensive defenders in history.



City are fourth in the Premier League on 42 points, 12 ahead of seventh-placed Everton after 20 games.

...