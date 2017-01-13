Zlatan delights in Man Utd climb towards top

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Manchester United remain in the hunt for the Premier League title but will first focus on closing the gap to the top four, starting with Sunday's clash against arch rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.



Ibrahimovic also praised Chelsea, who enjoy a comfortable five-point cushion at the top of the table, but said United would be ready to capitalize when the league leaders suffered any dip in form.



United, who will hope to arrest their three-game winless run in all competitions against Liverpool Sunday, are sixth in the table on 39 points, five behind the second-placed Merseyside club after 20 games.

