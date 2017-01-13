Hughes hopeful Stoke can wrap up Berahino deal

Mark Hughes hopes Stoke City can conclude their protracted chase of unsettled West Bromwich Albion's Saido Berahino on a positive note by capturing the signature of the English striker.



Stoke, who are 11th in the table after 20 games, travel to face third-bottom Sunderland and Hughes felt his backline needed to keep a close eye on opposing striker Jermain Defoe.



Striker Jon Walters (knee) and midfielder Bojan Krkic (hip) will miss Saturday's game, the injured pair joining Marc Muniesa and Phil Bardsley on the sidelines.

...