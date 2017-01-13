Unbeaten in 40, Real Madrid has bigger targets

Real Madrid's advance to the King's Cup quarter-finals with a draw giving them an aggregate 6-3 victory over Sevilla extended their unbeaten streak to a record 40 matches in all competitions -- but coach Zinedine Zidane says it is not enough.



This season, Real have won the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup. They are atop La Liga and in the last 16 of the Champions League.



It has taken 30 wins and 10 draws for Zidane's side to break the Spanish record Barcelona set in the 2015-16 campaign.

