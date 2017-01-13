Wenger hopes his future plans won't influence Ozil talks

Arsene Wenger insists Mesut Ozil won't base his contract talks with Arsenal solely on the uncertain future of the Gunners manager.



With Wenger's future still to be decided, Ozil this week said he wants to know whether the 67-year-old will still be at the helm if he agrees a new contract.



Wenger acknowledged his future was a consideration for Ozil, but he feels the Germany midfielder's decision will be influenced by many other factors as well.



It isn't all bad news for Wenger on the contract front as France internationals Laurent Koscielny, Olivier Giroud and Francis Coquelin all signed new contracts earlier this week.

