West Ham's Bilic "sad and angry" over Payet

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said he was "sad and angry" about Dimitri Payet's refusal to play for the club and added the situation had been developing "for a little time now".



Bilic went public about Payet's desire to leave West Ham at a news conference Thursday, outlining how the France midfielder had gone on strike in an attempt to force a move.



Bilic added that Payet had refused the chance to rethink his decision.



The club have said Bilic will not be sold in the January transfer window despite British media reports of a 20 million pounds ($24.36 million) bid from his former club Olympique de Marseille, who he left in 2015, and interest from another French club Paris St Germain and Premier League leaders Chelsea.

