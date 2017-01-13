BEIRUT

Football

West Ham's Bilic "sad and angry" over Payet

This file photo taken on January 12, 2016 shows West Ham United's French midfielder Dimitri Payet (L) being embraced by West Ham United's Croatian manager Slaven Bilic during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and West Ham United at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on January 12, 2016. AFP PHOTO / ADRIAN DENNIS

Reuters

 

Recommended

Advertisement

Comments

Your feedback is important to us!

We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.

Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.

Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)

comments powered by Disqus

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE

Interested in knowing more about this story?

Click here