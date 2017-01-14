Klopp demands Liverpool show grit at Man U

Juergen Klopp called on Liverpool to show their true fighting spirit against in-form side Manchester United in what promises to be one of the Premier League's standout games of the season at Old Trafford Sunday.



None of the three started in Wednesday's disappointing 1-0 League Cup defeat at Southampton, when Coutinho came on as substitute for his first game in seven weeks, and Klopp is expecting a much-improved performance from his side Sunday.



Mkhitaryan scored a spectacular 'scorpion kick' goal against Sunderland last month, and the presence of a fit-again Matip, who has not played since injuring his ankle at the start of December, could be crucial at the heart of Liverpool's defense.



Liverpool have not lost any of the 12 games the Cameroonian has played this season, but Klopp knows every one of his team must deliver Sunday.

