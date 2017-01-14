Mourinho claims to be calmer manager than Klopp

Jose Mourinho claims he is a calmer manager than Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp despite having been sent to the stands twice for disciplinary reasons this season.



Mourinho received a one-match touchline ban for both offenses, and a separate fine of 50,000 pounds ($60,000) for making comments about referee Anthony Taylor before United's 0-0 draw at Anfield in October.



Mourinho acknowledges that he still has the hunger for success that has brought him eight domestic league titles across four countries during his managerial career, as well as the two Champions League triumphs. His first significant impact at Old Trafford as a manager was in March 2004, when his Porto team knocked United out of the Champions League in the last 16 .



It was the second time Russian billionaire Abramovich had been forced to splash out following a parting of the ways with Mourinho, who was hired as Manchester United manager in May last year.

...